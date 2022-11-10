What’s New With Velas Resorts?
November 10, 2022
Velas Resorts feature luxury accommodations in multiple destinations throughout Mexico.
We recently caught up with Denys Montes de Oca, Executive Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing at Velas Resorts, to find out the latest happenings with Velas Resorts.
TravelPulse: What’s new with Velas Resorts?
Denys Montes de Oca: At Velas Resorts, we are committed to constantly reinventing ourselves and strive for the finest quality across the board with our service and value. We are always looking for new experiences, amenities, and services to offer our guests. We remain true to this core value as we have recently refurbished the Grand Class and Ambassador suites at Grand Velas Riviera Maya, adding a more contemporary and luxurious interior design and style.
Another new addition is our AMAT Cafe at Grand Velas Riviera Maya after we saw its popularity among our guests at Grand Velas Los Cabos. The new bar offers a variety of coffees, snacks, pastries, a diverse menu of homemade gelato, and more sweet treats.
At Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit we are in the process of creating an exciting new experience for guests and their children with a brand new Kids Club. Enhanced activities and a redesigned space will debut for festive season 2022.
Additionally, as pickleball has become very popular among our guests' interests, we recently introduced the sport on the courts at Velas Vallarta.
Grand Velas Los Cabos recently introduced two new experiences including a new luxury ocean safari aboard a private yacht with one-on-one marine environment education as well as a new over the top culinary experience featuring a sunset yacht cruise followed by an open flame dinner personally cooked by the hotel’s Michelin star chef on the beach.
Also in Cabo, Mar del Cabo debuted Encanto, a new coastal restaurant concept with culinary delights that showcase local and fresh flavors of Baja California complemented by a unique seaside chic ambiance less than 50 yards from the ocean’s edge. With sustainability as a core element in the choice of ingredients, over 90% of the ingredients for the restaurant come from nearby fruit and vegetable orchards, ranches, and producers.
Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta will be adding a new dining experience on its terrace, overlooking the boutique hotel’s pool area.
TravelPulse: What can you tell us about Casa Velas Los Cabos?
Denys Montes de Oca: Due to recent developments from the owners of the company, the new property will be holding a new brand under the umbrella of Velas Resorts.
This new brand will be developed within the further months to come and will be announced soon.
TravelPulse: What should the luxury traveler know about Velas Resorts?
Denys Montes de Oca: Velas Resorts currently has six properties: Grand Velas Los Cabos, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Mar Del Cabo, Casa Velas and Velas Vallarta. Each one of these properties have unique qualities about them, but share a main value: to exceed the expectations of our guests, creating luxurious experiences and unforgettable moments. From an extended family traveling together to a couple looking for a secluded romantic honeymoon retreat and groups of all kinds, all travelers can find their ideal spot within Velas Resorts.
Our Grand Velas properties have received the AAA Five Diamond Award and raise the bar in the world of all inclusive hospitality. Stunning architecture and interiors celebrate the natural surroundings, and guests enjoy new creative services and amenities every year. This includes everything from baby concierges and molcajete workshops, to teens’ lounges, packages for divorcees and single parents, and unique spa treatments inspired by Mayan culture.
Velas guests are those travelers looking for a combination of the top-of-the-line offerings from the cuisine and spa to accommodations and activities, all at a great value. And let’s not forget the foodies and spa lovers since our restaurants and spas are some of the best in the world.
TravelPulse: How does Velas Resorts work with travel advisors? What message do you want advisors to know?
Denys Montes de Oca: We deeply appreciate the contribution of each Travel Advisor and their consideration to direct their clients to our resorts. In line with this, we have created the Velas Experts Rewards Program, to more fully recognize and reward our valued Travel Advisors.
Travel Advisors can gain multiple benefits as they accomplish and grow goals within the program. These benefits range from thousands of interchangeable points for room nights, services and perks, such as complimentary nights, suite upgrades and VIP amenities, to cash bonuses and so much more.
