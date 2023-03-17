Why You Should Consider a Private Villa for Your Next Family Getaway
Family vacations often comprise multi-generational groups that can range from grandparents to grandchildren and everyone in between — and that’s why it can be difficult arranging the right travel plans and accommodations to suit everyone.
But private villa rentals might be the right way to go the next time you pack up the kids, grandkids, aunts and uncles for your next trip together. Villas of Distinction is an especially good choice for your next family vacation and is often as cost-effective as a resort.
Reason #1: A Space for Everyone
Private villas often offer the best options for space for everyone, with everyone in mind. Parents, for example, can enjoy connecting bedrooms with their kids, or private suites for older children and teens to enjoy.
Larger groups, especially multi-generational groups, can take advantage of shared living spaces while enjoying separate sleeping quarters. For very large groups that can’t stay in one villa, they can enjoy renting two villas that are neighbors, and therefore share access to both villas and enjoy shared amenities while also maintaining a greater sense of privacy.
Reason #2: Privacy
The second reason why private villas are great for family vacations is that they are private: you won’t be struggling to find enough pool loungers next to each other by the pool for your entire family because your family has the pool all to yourselves!
Kids can also play wherever they like on-property without worrying about strangers, while adults can enjoy breakfast in their pajamas — something they wouldn’t be able to do in a resort unless they ordered room service.
Private villas also offer more space overall than a traditional hotel or resort experience: families can gather to cook homemade meals together in a full eat-in kitchen, watch movies in a sizeable living room, spend time playing outdoor games on a full lawn overlooking the sea and swim in a pool without worrying about accidentally splashing a stranger in the face.
Reason #3: Flexibility
The last reason why private villa rentals are such great ideas for family getaways is flexibility: you’re not on anyone’s schedule but your own. Families can choose their own meal times, play times and exploration times that suit them the best — this is true even if their private villa comes with a private chef.
Those with dietary restrictions will also enjoy being able to make food or enjoy a chef-prepared meal they can eat, without having to ask a server about additional options for those with gluten intolerance, for example.
Private villas also often come stocked with their own kayaks and paddleboards, or built-in saunas, game rooms, gyms and family-friendly features like playgrounds and shallow-entry pools, allowing families of any generation to enjoy resort amenities without the resort.
Private villa rentals can be a game-changer accommodation style for families looking for greater flexibility, space and privacy for their next vacation.
Check out Villas of Distinction to learn more benefits of booking a private villa rental.
