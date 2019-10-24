WIMCO Villas Voted One of Top Three Villa Rental Companies in the World
Conde Nast Traveler magazine unveiled the winners of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards on October 7, 2019. A record six hundred thousand readers voted for their favorites in hospitality, including hotels, cruise lines, airlines and villa rental companies, and those companies that make the list are often referred to as the “best of the best of travel.”
In this year’s voting, WIMCO Villas was recognized as one of the top three villa rental companies worldwide. The US-based company, with a concierge services office in St. Barths, has offered unparalleled service and expertise in private villa rentals for over 35 years.
This honor comes on the heels of recent awards from several leading travel publications and is acknowledgement that in the rapidly changing world of vacation rentals, the sophisticated traveler will continue to seek out companies like WIMCO that provide exceptional service, both before and during a vacation, in addition to providing access to extraordinary properties.
The cornerstone of their service is predicated on their ethos that villas should be visited and stayed in by their team of Villa Specialists before being rented to guests. Its specialists, who average more than twelve years with the company, take frequent trips to both the Caribbean and
“Whether it’s vacationing at a WIMCO villa in St Barths over New Years, or at a Tuscan estate during harvest season, our clients know they can rely on WIMCO to thoughtfully consider all details,” said Stiles Bennet, WIMCO’s President. “Recognition from Condé Nast Traveler’s readers means a great deal, as we know they have many options when planning their vacations.”
Bennet suggests that part of their clients’ high satisfaction rate is due to the local partners they work with in each destination, such as restaurants, private chefs, spas and activity providers.
“We work to fine tune our relationships with these providers to ensure guests have a best-in-class experience at every touch point.” Bennet also noted that travel agents are an important channel for WIMCO, and that the company respects the travel agent’s ownership of the relationship with the client.
