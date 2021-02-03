Win a 3-Night Stay With Margaritaville Resort’s Giveaway
Yesterday, February 2, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. In honor of Groundhog Day and to help people escape the oncoming winter weeks, Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts is giving twenty lucky winners a 3-night all-inclusive vacation.
The giveaway began on Groundhog Day and will end on February 21, 2021. Twenty winners will win a free 3-night stay at the all-inclusive Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun, a $500 travel voucher and a $250 resort credit.
The beachside resort is located in the beautiful Riviera Maya region. Its tropical flair and fun atmosphere make it a great destination spot to relax and unwind. Guests can scuba dive through coral reefs and take a yoga class or two on the beach.
Afterward, partake in one of the ten dining and drinking locations, like Rita's Taco House, where you'll find mariachi music and agave nectar beverages that perfectly compliment your choice of tacos.
