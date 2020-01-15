Win a Free Vacation to LA, England During 'The Holiday' Inspired Sweepstakes
Now's your chance to follow in the footsteps of Cameron Diaz's and Kate Winslet's characters in the 2006 movie "The Holiday."
London-based members-only global home exchange community Love Home Swap is teaming up with its parent and vacation timeshare company RCI to launch the #SwapMyHoliday Sweepstakes this winter.
Contest winners will receive roundtrip flights for two to their choice between Los Angeles and Cheshire, England—the two settings featured in the film—seven nights of accommodation and ground transportation and $1,000 in spending money.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom L.A. property is located in Rancho Palos Verdes and features ocean views, a pool and hot tub as well as a fire pit. Meanwhile, the English cottage boasts exposed brick, a wood fireplace, an oversized copper bathtub, large skylights and a private garden equipped with a fire pit and breakfast table. The property also features river views.
To participate in the contest, you have to share a photo showing how you spent your holidays with the hashtag #SwapMyHoliday on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. You must also tag your travel partner and follow Love Home Swap on whichever social media platform you use to submit your entry.
The contest kicked off Tuesday and concludes on February 9. Your odds to win depend on the number of entries.
"We decided to launch the #SwapMyHoliday Sweepstakes to give travelers a chance to win a holiday re-do for two and live out their 'The Holiday' dreams in one of our gorgeous properties," Fiona Downing, senior managing director of RCI, told USA Today in a statement.
The contest comes just days after a pop-up Nutella-themed hotel opened in California's Napa Valley.
