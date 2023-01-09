Win a Luxury Escape to St. James’s Club & Villas, Antigua
Hotel & Resort Elite Island Resorts Janeen Christoff January 09, 2023
It's a new year and a new chance to win a vacation. Pass this quiz and you will be entered for a chance to win a luxury escape to St. James’s Club & Villas, Antigua.
Travel advisors who successfully answer the questions will be entered to win a five-night stay in Antigua at the luxurious beachfront, all-inclusive resort and will be able to experience endless activities, delicious dining and spectacular scenery in the Caribbean.
The resort is tucked away on a secluded 100-acre peninsula on the southeastern coast of Antigua. The upscale St. James’s Club offers casual ambiance and stays tailored specifically to each guest.
The exclusive hideaway caters to families, singles and couples with exceptional care and service. Guests have access to two white-sand beaches, five world-class restaurants, included non-motorized watersports ((kayaking, paddle boarding and sailing), six tropical swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, four outdoor tennis courts, a complimentary Kids Club and three pickleball courts.
Spacious villas are perched above Mamora Bay making up "The Village." Visitors can choose from two- and three-bedroom accommodations with a combination of king-size beds, two twin beds and an additional queen-size bed for the three-bedroom version.
Two-bedroom villas have up to 1,600 square feet of space, two bathrooms, soaking tubs and spacious, private patios. Three-bedroom villas have 1,900 square feet of space with partial ocean or garden views and three bathrooms, as well as kitchens and a balcony.
For a chance to win a stay in this secluded paradise, take the Quiz2Win.
