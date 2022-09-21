Win a Stay at Atelier Playa Mujeres
Hotel & Resort Atelier de Hoteles TravelPulse Staff September 21, 2022
Ready to experience Barefoot Luxury in Mexico?
Play to win with TravelPulse and ATELIER Playa Mujeres' Quiz2Win.
Take the quiz and answer correctly and you can be entered to win a three-, four- or five-night stay at the extraordinary ATELIER Playa Mujeres.
The luxury, adults-only resort showcases the art and design of Mexico in concert with the beauty of the landscape of Playa Mujeres, Mexico. The resort offers 593 suites that feature contemporary, artistic designs as well as avant-garde style furnishing set along the Caribbean Sea with views of the ocean and the golf course.
In addition to an authentic, modern look that showcases contemporary Mexican design, culinary options at the resort follow in line, featuring a blend of traditional flavors and contemporary dishes. Bars also follow suit with sophisticated cocktails crafted by knowledgeable mixologists.
Stop in at Mercado 19, which is a modern conceptualization of the traditional markets of Mexico with traditional dishes served in a colorful atmosphere. The reservation-only Maria Dolores by Edgar Nunez evokes the most exquisite side of Mexican contemporary cuisine, and Cilento offers authentic, rustic recipes that highlight Italian culinary traditions.
There's also Los Abrazos, Cafecito Coffee Shop, Limon Y Sal, Alba and Takeshi.
Guests can unwind poolside or at the Nuup Spa and take advantage of the day and nighttime activities as well as watersports, wellness experiences and more.
Get to know the ATELIER Playa Mujeres such as suite categories and travel advisor benefits and then take the quiz for the chance to win one of the three getaways to the property.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Atelier de Hoteles, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS