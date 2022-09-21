Last updated: 06:08 PM ET, Wed September 21 2022

Win a Stay at Atelier Playa Mujeres

Hotel & Resort Atelier de Hoteles TravelPulse Staff September 21, 2022

Grand Opening Special: Up To 69% OFF ATELIER PLAYA MUJERES
ATELIER Playa Mujeres

Ready to experience Barefoot Luxury in Mexico?

Play to win with TravelPulse and ATELIER Playa Mujeres' Quiz2Win.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Grand Opening Special: Up To 69% OFF ATELIER PLAYA MUJERES Atelier - Estudio Playa Mujeres Launches a Premium... Hotel & Resort

Zoëtry Marigot Bay, Saint Lucia, overview, exterior Hyatt Expands Footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean Hotel & Resort

Carnival, Fantasy, cruise, ship Cruise Travel Is Growing in Mexico Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Vegan cuisine at Apapachoa. New Vegan Restaurant Opens at Hotel Xcaret Arte Hotel & Resort

Kimpton Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park First All-Inclusive Kimpton Resort Will Open in Early 2024 Hotel & Resort

Take the quiz and answer correctly and you can be entered to win a three-, four- or five-night stay at the extraordinary ATELIER Playa Mujeres.

The luxury, adults-only resort showcases the art and design of Mexico in concert with the beauty of the landscape of Playa Mujeres, Mexico. The resort offers 593 suites that feature contemporary, artistic designs as well as avant-garde style furnishing set along the Caribbean Sea with views of the ocean and the golf course.

In addition to an authentic, modern look that showcases contemporary Mexican design, culinary options at the resort follow in line, featuring a blend of traditional flavors and contemporary dishes. Bars also follow suit with sophisticated cocktails crafted by knowledgeable mixologists.

Stop in at Mercado 19, which is a modern conceptualization of the traditional markets of Mexico with traditional dishes served in a colorful atmosphere. The reservation-only Maria Dolores by Edgar Nunez evokes the most exquisite side of Mexican contemporary cuisine, and Cilento offers authentic, rustic recipes that highlight Italian culinary traditions.

There's also Los Abrazos, Cafecito Coffee Shop, Limon Y Sal, Alba and Takeshi.

Guests can unwind poolside or at the Nuup Spa and take advantage of the day and nighttime activities as well as watersports, wellness experiences and more.

Get to know the ATELIER Playa Mujeres such as suite categories and travel advisor benefits and then take the quiz for the chance to win one of the three getaways to the property.

For more information on Atelier de Hoteles, Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo
Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos Resorts Open and Operational Following...

Hyatt Expands Footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean

CLEAR Enters Hotel Industry Through Partnership With Virdee

New Vegan Restaurant Opens at Hotel Xcaret Arte

Marriott International to Expand Asia Pacific Luxury Portfolio

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS