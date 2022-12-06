Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Tue December 06 2022

Win a Stay at Verandah Resort & Spa Antigua

Hotel & Resort Elite Island Resorts Janeen Christoff December 06, 2022

Aerial view of The Verandah Resort & Spa, Antigua
PHOTO: Aerial view of The Verandah Resort & Spa, Antigua. (photo courtesy of Elite Island Resorts)

Travel advisors can win a free stay at Verandah Resort & Spa Antigua.

Test your knowledge about the property to be entered to win a three-night stay for two adults at the romantic, eco-friendly property.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Jolly Beach Antigua pool gallery icon Win a Stay at Jolly Beach Antigua Hotel & Resort

Jolly Beach Antigua, pool, Antigua Take This Quiz To Win a Five-Night All-Inclusive Stay at... Hotel & Resort

The Verandah Resort & Spa in Antigua, Elite Island Resorts Test Your Knowledge of Antigua's Verandah Resort &... Hotel & Resort

Hammock Cove Antigua, Elite Island Resorts, Caribbean, Antigua, all-inclusive, luxury All-Inclusive Hammock Cove Antigua Joins Leading Luxury... Hotel & Resort

slide on SeaDream II SeaDream Opens Bookings for Early 2025 Caribbean Season Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Elite Island's Verandah Resort & Spa Antigua is an all-inclusive escape in paradise. The property features something for everyone with endless possibilities from romance to adventure to the ultimate chill-out.

The resort features world-class amenities, including a free-form pool--one of the largest on the island. There is also an adults-only pool. Dining is delectable with restaurants that overlook the main pool and the manicured grounds.

Enjoy a suite stay on the property which features Hillside, Waterview, Superior Waterfront or Waterfront Suites. Hillside suites offer lush, tropical views and can house approximately four guests and are on one level with a private, furnished verandah and Caribbean-style architecture and decor. Suites have a queen-size sofa sleeper as well as a king-size bed and some have soaking tubs. All have satellite television, a mini fridge, a microwave, a toaster and more.

Waterview Suites also have room for four and offer a partial view of the sea as well as views of the lush tropical gardens. are typically situated one row back from the Waterfront Suites. The Waterfront Suites have panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea and can accommodate up to two guests in approximately 700 square feet.

Water sports at The Verandah Resort & Spa in Antigua
PHOTO: Water sports at The Verandah Resort & Spa in Antigua. (photo courtesy of Elite Island Resorts)

Visitors will find an abundance of things to do from enjoying the beautiful pool to the fitness center and the spa. There's an on-site gift and convenience shop as well as a tour desk to arrange excursions to sites like Admiral Horatio Nelson’s Dockyard for a real pirate adventure or a zipline through the rainforest.

With knowledge about the resort fresh in your mind, now is the time to take the quiz and win!

For more information on Elite Island Resorts, Caribbean

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie, Marriott

Marriott To Expand With More Than 35 New Luxury Hotels in 2023

Experiences Awaiting Couples at Hyatt Zilara Cancun

World of Hyatt Signs NIL Deal With College Football Star Jalin Hyatt

Hotel Survey Shows Room Revenue for Holidays Outpacing 2019 Totals

Discover the Casas of Hotel Xcaret Arte

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS