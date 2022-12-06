Win a Stay at Verandah Resort & Spa Antigua
Hotel & Resort Elite Island Resorts Janeen Christoff December 06, 2022
Travel advisors can win a free stay at Verandah Resort & Spa Antigua.
Test your knowledge about the property to be entered to win a three-night stay for two adults at the romantic, eco-friendly property.
Elite Island's Verandah Resort & Spa Antigua is an all-inclusive escape in paradise. The property features something for everyone with endless possibilities from romance to adventure to the ultimate chill-out.
The resort features world-class amenities, including a free-form pool--one of the largest on the island. There is also an adults-only pool. Dining is delectable with restaurants that overlook the main pool and the manicured grounds.
Enjoy a suite stay on the property which features Hillside, Waterview, Superior Waterfront or Waterfront Suites. Hillside suites offer lush, tropical views and can house approximately four guests and are on one level with a private, furnished verandah and Caribbean-style architecture and decor. Suites have a queen-size sofa sleeper as well as a king-size bed and some have soaking tubs. All have satellite television, a mini fridge, a microwave, a toaster and more.
Waterview Suites also have room for four and offer a partial view of the sea as well as views of the lush tropical gardens. are typically situated one row back from the Waterfront Suites. The Waterfront Suites have panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea and can accommodate up to two guests in approximately 700 square feet.
Visitors will find an abundance of things to do from enjoying the beautiful pool to the fitness center and the spa. There's an on-site gift and convenience shop as well as a tour desk to arrange excursions to sites like Admiral Horatio Nelson’s Dockyard for a real pirate adventure or a zipline through the rainforest.
With knowledge about the resort fresh in your mind, now is the time to take the quiz and win!
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Elite Island Resorts, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS