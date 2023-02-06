Win a Trip to Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya
It's no longer Dry January, and that is a good thing because February is Margarita Month, and it could not have come at a better time since this month is also the month when travel advisors have the chance to win a stay at Margaritaville Island Reserve in the Riviera Maya.
Play the Quiz2Win for the chance to be among the first to experience the brand-new, adults-only resort by Karisma, which is scheduled to open this spring, and promises all-inclusive luxury with mouthwatering culinary options, casual accommodations and an unbeatable selection of activities.
The resort is home to 355 guestrooms and suites with a carefree island vibe enhanced with high-end comfort features. Decor has been influenced by the sea and rooms are appointed with custom furnishings with subtle maritime accents.
Margaritaville is a great place for an event or a wedding with locations ideal for a ceremony, cocktail, reception or private dinner. In fact, couples looking to Margaritaville for their nuptials will find the Sky Wedding rooftop space with views of the azure sea and the sunset.
Corporate events, friends’ getaways, social club get-togethers and more are all easy to host and plan at the property with staff available to help coordinate dinners, culinary events, group activities, fishing, golf outings and more. The property has conference space for up to 400 people and three breakout meeting rooms.
If all this sounds like a treat, play Quiz2Win for a chance to visit for free.
