Woman Jumps From Disney World Ferry

Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff December 31, 2019

Walt Disney World entrance
PHOTO: Walt Disney World entrance. (photo via Manakin/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

On Monday evening, a woman jumped from a ferryboat at Walt Disney World Resort and authorities have determined it was a suicide attempt.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on December 30, 2019, according to Inside the Magic, while the ferryboat was traveling across the Seven Seas Lagoon from the Transportation and Ticket Center to the Magic Kingdom.

The 56-year-old woman leapt from the upper deck and was found by a a rescue unit, which transported her to a local hospital for treatment and a mental evaluation.

Disney World is referring questions regarding the incident to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 if you or someone you know is struggling.

