Woman Sues Six Hotel Chains, Alleging Failure To Stop Sex Trafficking
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli December 11, 2019
An unidentified woman has filed suit against six major hotel chains, alleging they permitted sex trafficking on their respective properties and neglected to stop it.
The woman, known only as “A.B.” in the suit, says she was a victim of sex trafficking in 2012 and 2013 at hotels in Oregon and Washington.
The suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Portland according to CNN, names Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc., Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Choice Hotels Corp., Extended Stay America and Red Lion Hotels Corp., as defendants.
"Rather than taking timely and effective measures to thwart this epidemic," the suit said, "defendant hotels have instead chosen to ignore the open and obvious presence of sex trafficking on their properties, enjoying the profit from rooms rented for this explicit and apparent purpose."
One of Hilton’s properties was specifically mentioned as the site where the sex trafficking took place, the suit alleges. Hilton Worldwide Holdings said in a statement that the hotel property mentioned is independently owned and operated.
“Hilton condemns all forms of human trafficking, including for sexual exploitation. As signatories of the ECPAT [formerly End Child Prostitution and Trafficking] Code since 2011, we are fully committed, in each and every one of our markets, to protecting individuals from all forms of abuse and exploitation. We expect our Team Members, as well as our business partners to help us meet this commitment,” Hilton said in the statement. “We require all our hotels, including franchises, to conduct training on identifying the signs of human trafficking and on how to report them."
Marriott, Choice Hotels, Wyndham and Extended Stay America also condemned human trafficking in statements to CNN.
The woman who brought the set said she was a victim of sex trafficking at the age of 22.
"A.B. was subject to repeated instances of rape, physical abuse, verbal abuse, exploitation, psychological torment, and false imprisonment at the Defendants' hotels from September 2012 to March 2013," the suit alleges.
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS