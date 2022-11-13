World-Class Service and Signature Cuisine at Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All-Inclusive
Under the shade of a gigantic palapa and a lobby designed with objects and motifs of the native peoples of Mexico, mainly Mayan, Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All-Inclusive welcomes its guests with an exotic cocktail but, above all, with the warmth of the staff that, from check-in to check out, never fail in providing personal attention to ensure tranquility and comfort to its guests.
The resort guarantees fun and relaxation for families, couples, and individuals, in one of the most spectacular spots in the Mexican Caribbean, where tourists enjoy splendid sunny days, different shades of sea, and an extraordinary fine white sand that caresses the feet.
Sports enthusiasts have plenty of experiences to choose from, such as beach volleyball, jogging, endless recreational activities, and intense aqua aerobics sessions in the pool with rock music and Latin rhythms by expert instructors and professional DJs. At the same time, children have fun in another pool specially designed to enjoy water games with the supervision of the staff. In addition, the resort offers experiences for the family's youngest members in the Kids Club, where activities are held for children aged 4 to 12 years.
From the resort, guests eager to explore the mangroves and dive into the sea can book adventure tours with Aquaworld. This company offers different entertainment options, such as diving, snorkeling, sport fishing, aquatwister, Skyrider, Flyboard, jet skis, subsee explorer, and the famous Jungle Tour, in which tourists drive their speedboat through the extraordinary mangrove jungle of the Nichupté lagoon to reach the coral reef area, where they dive (accompanied by an expert guide) and enjoy the rich ecosystem of the place.
After a day of adventure and sunshine, guests of Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All Inclusive have at hand a vast repertoire of top-of-the-line restaurants commanded by international chefs offering menus with sophisticated and varied gastronomic options that include typical Mexican and international cuisine prepared to meet the expectations of the different tastes of its guests, such as Mexican seafood recipes, sushi, and pizza, to mention a few.
In El Mexicano, for example, guests travel through a magical journey of flavors of Mexican gastronomy through a culinary experience that rescues the essence of the ancestral flavors of indigenous cuisine that come to the table in creative dishes and author mixology. Another excellent restaurant of the resort is Rosato, designed in a cozy setting perfect for romantic occasions and family gatherings; who enjoy a delicate menu inspired by the cuisine of southern Italy paired with an impressive list of national and international wines. In addition, the resort has a popular bar in the center of the main pool and another in front of the lobby, where live music and an extensive drinks bar guarantee the most fun nights out for guests.
The resort's rooms and suites are designed to make guests relax to the fullest in a modern environment dominated by Mexican-style decor and unparalleled ocean views. Categories include Premium Garden View, Premium Sunset View, Premium Ocean View, Premium Ocean Front, Premium Room with Plunge Pool, Honeymoon Suite, Premium Master Suite, Presidential Suite, Family Suite, Honeymoon Ocean View with Pool, and 2 Bedroom Master Suite.
For those looking to disconnect from the world and find the balance of body and spirit, Miiluma Spa offers various massage techniques (also provided in outdoors cabins facing the sea), as well as body and facial treatments with natural ingredients from the region such as tequila, guava, avocado, and chocolate. In addition, guests in the fitness center have outdoor cabins, a sauna, a steam room, a jacuzzi, showers, an immersion lagoon, and a boutique spa.
