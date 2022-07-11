WorldHotels Adds Four New Hotels in Europe
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz July 11, 2022
WorldHotels Collection has added four new hotels to its collection across Europe, including in London, Florence and elsewhere.
"As we continue to grow our offerings across the globe, we remain focused on delivering unforgettable guest experiences to today's travelers and these properties are no exception," said Ron Pohl, President of WorldHotels. "With travelers setting out to discover the world once more, we are excited to welcome them at our hotels and resorts."
The Crown London
The Crown London is located in London, United Kingdom, located 18 minutes from the city center and featuring a flawless Victorian style, with stained-glass windows, fireplaces and a range of suite options. The hotel also includes a restaurant, swimming pool, conference center and landmark London pub.
Woughton House Hotel
Located in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom is Woughton House Hotel. Set in a Georgian manor from 1844, the hotel is surrounded by greenery and the picturesque Ouzel Valley Park. Guests can enjoy nearby entertainment and dining.
The Riverside Hotel
Another new addition in the United Kingdom is Salisbury’s The Riverside Hotel. A five-star hotel located in historic Salisbury, the manor house looks out upon Salisbury Cathedral and two rivers. It offers close proximity to attractions such as Stonehenge and features a bar and restaurant.
Hotel Mulino di Firenze
The last new WorldHotels Collection property is the Hotel Mulino di Firenze in Florence, Italy. The dreamy hotel is located nearby many of the city’s major landmarks along the Arno River. The Grano D’Oro Restaurant offers a beautiful terrace overlooking the river, while the hotel’s spa and pool areas offer spots to relax after a long day spent exploring the city.
