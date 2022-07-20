Wyndham Brand to Award Family With $15,000 to Review State Fairs
AmericInn by Wyndham, the family-friendly hotel brand, is looking for the one travel-ready, social-savvy family to hit the road this summer and find the best state fairs in the Midwest.
To entice people into applying, Wyndham will pay $15,000 for the position.
AmericInn’s first-ever State Fair Family will have the enviable task of soaking in the activities, foods and top music stars at state fairs from Kansas to Minnesota. They will visit a minimum of three iconic state fairs over the course of a week and share their insights and experiences via social media along the way.
In exchange, the winning family will find themselves on the receiving end of a $15,000 payday, inclusive of a $10,000 travel stipend and $5,000 cash. The job also comes with a suitcase full of AmericInn swag and an upgrade to Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership.
“Just like state fairs, AmericInn hotels are a staple of the Midwest, connecting guests to incredible experiences throughout the heartland of America,” AmericInn vice president Clem Bence said. “Our first-ever State Fair Family will create memories of a lifetime as they discover the best that summer fairs have to offer while relishing in the comforts of home at AmericInn.”
Through August 3, travelers interested in becoming AmericInn’s State Fair Family can submit a written or video application highlighting what makes them the ideal candidate while showcasing their personality and social savviness.
The dream job entails road tripping with the family to some of America’s most iconic state fairs and capturing lasting memories on social media. The winner’s creative content and experiences will be featured on the AmericInn brand website and social media channels.
Applications must be submitted by adults 21 years and older and the entrant must have consent for all parties in the video. Families must be available to travel nationally in late August and September 2022. Entries must comply with official rules.
