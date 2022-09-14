Wyndham Creates Mobile Tipping Option for US and Canadian Franchisees
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz September 14, 2022
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has launched a new mobile tipping option for its franchisees in the United States and Canada to use, allowing guests to tip hotel team members using their mobile devices.
The new platform is available across all Wyndham brands in the U.S. and Canada. Once a hotel opts into the program, guests will be able to scan a team member-specific QR code with their mobile devices and choose how much they’d like to tip that member. Tips are then deposited to the team members via direct deposit or through payroll.
Users can tip via Apple Pay, credit card and Google Pay. Guests do pay a small transaction fee.
The mobile tipping platform will help make it easier for guests to tip specific team members with a cashless and contactless option.
"The pandemic dramatically accelerated guest demand for digital payment solutions and that trend will only continue in the coming years," said Scott Strickland, chief information officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Having previously empowered our franchisees to accept digital, contactless payment for stays at their hotels, the next logical step was to find a solution that allows guests to recognize housekeepers, wait staff and other frontline team members in a similar fashion. This platform does exactly that and at virtually no cost to franchisees."
"The beauty of this solution is its simplicity and how easy it is for our franchisees to allow their guests to make the switch from cash to digital,” continued Strickland. “There's no app to download and no software to install. It's entirely web-based, which means so long as guests have a phone and an internet connection, they're able to tip and show their appreciation."
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS