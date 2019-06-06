Wyndham Debuts Days Inn Brand in New Zealand
Donald Wood June 06, 2019
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has introduced its Days Inn by Wyndham brand to New Zealand with the opening of a new landmark hotel, Days Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Hamilton.
The hotel helps the company gain a foothold in New Zealand and Hamilton, the region's fourth-most-populous city and a key growth market. The Days Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Hamilton is currently undergoing significant refurbishments, including a new lobby bar, restaurant and reception area.
“Days Inn by Wyndham is one of the world's most recognizable hotel brands bringing warm, inviting and reliable hospitality to everyday travelers across the globe,” Wyndham managing director Joon Aun Ooi said. “Welcoming Days Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Hamilton to this important North Island city, an area where the brand will compete up within the midscale hotel segment, marks a major milestone in our global expansion strategy.”
“Hamilton is an established destination for business, but there's a limited supply of world-class hotel brands in the Central Business District to support the city's commercial expansion and theatre development,” Aun Ooi continued. “The Giarn Family Trust is an excellent partner and we look forward to elevating Hamilton's lodging offerings with this latest addition.”
The former Sudima Hamilton Hotel will soon offer 69 guest rooms and suites featuring a full range of amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi, self-controlled air conditioning and heating, flat screen televisions and environmentally-friendly bathroom amenities.
In addition, the hotel is a short distance from the Waikato Museum, SKYCITY Hamilton, Claudelands Park, Hamilton Gardens and other popular attractions.
Since April 1, 2018, Wyndham has opened 34 total hotels in the South East Asia and Pacific Rim region, and the Days Inn brand has more than 1,700 hotels across 25 countries.
