Wyndham Expands Meeting Options with Dolce Hotels and Resorts
Hotel & Resort September 11, 2019
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts — the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,200 hotels in 80 countries — is expanding its meetings-focused Dolce Hotels and Resorts brand in new, global destinations and making it more convenient than ever to book groups and meetings around the world with a new hub for planners: WyndhamHotels.com/Meetings.
To celebrate, Wyndham is offering planners a discount of five percent off the master bill when they contract 25 rooms or more at participating meeting-focused hotels – many of which offer 5,000 square feet of meeting space or more — between now and December 31, 2019 (for groups completing their stay by June 30, 2020). Full terms and conditions are available at WyndhamHotels.com/Meetings.
“With demand for meetings expected to climb 5-10% this year around the world, it’s more important than ever to continue expanding our offerings in new, inspired travel destinations,” said Carol Lynch, vice president of global sales for Wyndham. “Wyndham partners with meeting and event planners on every type of meeting – whether a major convention, an intimate board meeting, or something in between – to find the right spaces for their events. With the new, streamlined process through our website combined with fresh and exciting destinations, we’re helping planners curate the perfect trip.”
Dolce’s New Destinations
Dolce by Wyndham is designed to inspire creativity, with state-of-the-art meeting spaces offering advanced technology, artisan cuisine and inspiring activities in breath-taking surroundings. The brand is enhancing its portfolio for groups and meetings around the world, adding new options for planners in coveted destinations:
—Vietnam – Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake: Located in Hanoi’s Giang Vo ward just 10 minutes from the city center, this 441-room hotel is expected to open in late 2019. The hotel will showcase an opulent, gold-inspired design as well as extensive facilities including multiple dining options, retail outlets, conference and wedding facilities, a fitness center and day spa, and a gold-tiled infinity pool overlooking the city.
—France – Dolce by Wyndham Versailles: Expected to open in autumn 2020, Dolce by Wyndham Versailles will be an exceptional venue located in the Domaine du Montcel, inspired by an English garden, just a stone’s throw from HEC School of Management, 15 minutes to Versailles Palace and 30 minutes to Orly Airport and La Défense. With 15 meeting and reception rooms, 178 guest rooms, two restaurants, a bar, a stylish spa and a 34-acre park, Dolce by Wyndham Versailles will offer the subtle balance between authentic French elegance and contemporary comfort.
—Greece – Akti Imperial Hotel & Convention Center, Dolce by Wyndham: Dolce welcomes the largest convention center in southeastern Europe, offering planners 242,190 square feet (22,500 square meters) of flexible space that can accommodate up to 8,000 conference guests or 2,500 banquet guests. Among 32 polished event venues, meeting planners will find a variety of meeting rooms and an impressive banquet facility, all featuring free Wi-Fi and the latest technology. The hotel’s lush garden and beautiful Ixia Beach can also be customized for a cocktail reception or wedding ceremony.
Marking its entry into Denmark, Wyndham has also collaborated with Comwell Hotels in an exclusive agreement to open multiple Dolce hotels in the Scandinavian hotspot:
—Comwell Copenhagen Portside, Dolce by Wyndham: Expected to open in 2021, this newly built hotel will be located in Trælastholmen, in the vibrant district of Nordhavn. Situated right next to the harbor with easy access to many recreational areas, the hotel will feature captivating architecture inspired by Copenhagen’s historical warehouses. It will boast 484 rooms, 17 conference rooms and modern facilities including a restaurant, bar and two green atriums.
—Comwell Aarhus, Dolce by Wyndham: Centrally located in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, this hotel is close to the harbor and surrounded by cozy cafes and restaurants. The hotel is currently open and offers 240 rooms, as well as a versatile conference space, restaurant and bar. The hotel offers guests wonderful views of Aarhus, and features stylish and urban décor, furnished by the Danish design company HAY.
Recently Renovated Spaces
In addition to new destinations, the brand is enhancing its hotels in the U.S. and debuting two renovations this year:
—Seaview, a Dolce Hotel on the New Jersey Shore: Seaview is showcasing a new look inspired by its historic past following an $18 million dollar renovation of its 298 guest rooms and public spaces, including updates to the hotel’s dining and meeting areas. Boasting 34,500 square feet of event space with packages for both indoor and outdoor weddings, the hotel offers state-of-the-art meeting facilities across 21 meeting rooms designed specifically to stimulate productivity and creative thinking.
—Dolce Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado: Dolce Cheyenne Mountain Resort is debuting a new multimillion dollar renovation to guest rooms and public spaces inspired by the hotel’s scenic backdrop across 217 acres with views of the Colorado Rockies. In early 2020 the hotel will also debut renovated meeting and event space across its 10,000 square feet of function rooms.
SOURCE: Wyndham press release.
