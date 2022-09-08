Wyndham to Acquire European Hotel Brand Vienna House
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced its acquisition of the Vienna House brand for $44 million, which adds approximately 40 hotels and more than 6,000 rooms to the company’s portfolio.
Wyndham acquired the Vienna House brand from Berlin-based HR Group, but the European company will continue to own or lease and operate the existing hotels under a long-term franchise agreement.
Upon closing the deal, the Vienna House brand will become part of Wyndham's portfolio of brands and be known as Vienna House by Wyndham. HR Group had properties in key European destinations, including Berlin, Munich, Prague, Krakow, Bucharest and more.
“Europe continues to present accelerating growth for the travel sector with strong demand steadily bouncing back across leisure and business,” Wyndham CEO Geoff Ballotti said.
“Vienna House's guest-centric culture, strong brand recognition and ambitious brand development plans align with our distribution goals, making it a perfect match to continue our international growth and reinforces our position and commitment to the region,” Ballotti continued.
Combined with the hotel company’s existing presence in Europe, the portfolio of more than 400 hotels in more than 30 countries will provide business and leisure travelers with an expanded offering of branded options across the region.
All Vienna House by Wyndham hotels will be part of the company's Wyndham Rewards loyalty program once the integration is complete.
