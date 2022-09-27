Last updated: 10:53 AM ET, Tue September 27 2022

Wyndham Unveils Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit

Hotel & Resort Wyndham Alltra All-Inclusive Resorts Claudette Covey September 27, 2022

Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit
Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit. (photo via Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' new all-inclusive brand, is expanding its reach in Mexico with the opening of the 229-room Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit.

Its debut follows the unveiling of Wyndham Alltra Cancun and Wyndham Playa del Carmen. All three properties are part of a strategic alliance Wyndham’s partnership with Playa Hotels & Resorts.

ADVERTISING

Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit features 12 restaurants and bars, a Camp Alltra kids club, three pools, a 10,000-square-foot spa and beachfront fitness classes.

Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
Hotel Indigo Florence, hotels in Florence, Hotel Indigo, IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces Partnership with Grape...

Club Med Magna Marbella

Experiencing Club Med’s Newest European Resort, Magna...

Zoëtry Marigot Bay, Saint Lucia, overview, exterior

Hyatt Expands Footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean

JW Marriott, Marriott International, resorts on Jeju island, JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa, Resorts in South Korea,

Marriott International to Expand Asia Pacific Luxury Portfolio

The resort offers nightly entertainment, daily group sporting activities, Nuevo Vallarta cycling tours, and scuba diving and deep-sea fishing excursions.

“As the world’s largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham offers experiences to make travel possible for all,” said Gustavo Viescas, senior vice president, Latin America and Caribbean region at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham Alltra is an exceptional addition to our collection of brands, and we’ve seen great success working with Playa Hotels & Resorts to curate a stress-free and fun-filled premium travel experience at an affordable price point. We look forward to welcoming guests to this Mexican location.”

In celebration of its opening, the property is offering guests who book Junior Suite Tropical View accommodations rates of $179 per person, per night for travel between Oct.10, 2022, and Dec.18, 2023.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Wyndham Alltra All-Inclusive Resorts, Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Hotel Indigo Florence, hotels in Florence, Hotel Indigo, IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces Partnership with Grape...

Experience Elevated ‘Luxury Included’ Vacations at Sandals Royal Barbados

Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Reopening Dates for Properties Impacted by Hurricane Fiona

Get to Know the New Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya

Why Panama is a Great Destination for Value-Priced Luxury Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS