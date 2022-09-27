Wyndham Unveils Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit
Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' new all-inclusive brand, is expanding its reach in Mexico with the opening of the 229-room Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit.
Its debut follows the unveiling of Wyndham Alltra Cancun and Wyndham Playa del Carmen. All three properties are part of a strategic alliance Wyndham’s partnership with Playa Hotels & Resorts.
Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit features 12 restaurants and bars, a Camp Alltra kids club, three pools, a 10,000-square-foot spa and beachfront fitness classes.
The resort offers nightly entertainment, daily group sporting activities, Nuevo Vallarta cycling tours, and scuba diving and deep-sea fishing excursions.
“As the world’s largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham offers experiences to make travel possible for all,” said Gustavo Viescas, senior vice president, Latin America and Caribbean region at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
“Wyndham Alltra is an exceptional addition to our collection of brands, and we’ve seen great success working with Playa Hotels & Resorts to curate a stress-free and fun-filled premium travel experience at an affordable price point. We look forward to welcoming guests to this Mexican location.”
In celebration of its opening, the property is offering guests who book Junior Suite Tropical View accommodations rates of $179 per person, per night for travel between Oct.10, 2022, and Dec.18, 2023.
