Wyndham Welcomes Travelers to Stay Two Nights, Get One Free
July 23, 2020
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced July 23 that they have a new “Stay Two Nights, Get One Free” promotion from now until September 10, 2020.
The promotion allows Wyndham Rewards members an extra 7,500 bonus rewards points at the end of each stay. Those bonus points are enough to redeem a free night at thousands of their hotels across ninety different countries.
"With everyday travelers out there traveling, and vacationers gearing up for road trips this summer and fall, Wyndham is reminding every kind of traveler that our hotels are open, ready to welcome them, and within reach," said Sheila Schottland, vice president of Brand Marketing at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
"This promotion, along with our latest ad campaign, offers travelers a chance to consider where their next stay will take them – whether it is a quick car trip to reconnect with their family or a longer vacation to get away from it all – and makes it that much more rewarding with enough Wyndham Rewards bonus points for a free night stay towards future trips."
Wyndham Rewards is free to join. Stays must be booked directly with Wyndham Rewards from July 16 through September 8, 2020. The stays must be completed by September 10, 2020.
The hotel brand has over 6,000 hotels across the U.S. and reminds travelers that wherever they are, they're most likely only ten minutes from the nearest Wyndham hotel.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also committed to ensuring guest and staff safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. For those interested in learning about how the company works to keep people safe while traveling with its Count on Us initiative, visit the website.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has 9,300 hotels across 90 different countries. Please contact your local travel agent or visit the website for more information.
