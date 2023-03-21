Wyndham’s ECHO Suites Brand Has Over 200 Hotels in Development
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 21, 2023
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has reported that its ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham franchise brand has over 200 hotels in its development after just one year.
The first in the brand is expected to open later this year, while over twenty hotels will begin being built this year.
The prototype ECHO Suites requires less than two acres of land and offers 124 rooms across its 50,000 square feet floor plan, with individual rooms averaging at 300 square feet. Room configurations include single and two-queen studio suites with kitchens, while the common spaces include a lobby, 24/7 guest laundry room and a fitness center.
"By virtually every metric, ECHO Suites is a phenomenal success, becoming not only the fastest-growing brand in our industry but the largest brand launch in the history of Wyndham," said Chip Ohlsson, chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Its rapid growth is a testament to the power that comes with the scale and resources of the world's largest hotel franchising company and what can happen when brands take the time to truly engage and understand the needs of the development community."
Wyndham announced the development of 100 ECHO-branded extended-stay hotels back in September 2022, when it announced the first hotel to open will be located in Plano, Texas.
Further hotels are being developed across the country in cities like Jacksonville, Savannah and Nashville, as well as in destinations across the Midwest, New Jersey and southern Florida.
