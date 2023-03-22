Wyndham’s Women Own the Room Program Empowers Female Entrepreneurs
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey March 22, 2023
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has signed more than 30 hotels in the US and Canada in the inaugural year of its Women Own the Room program, which is designed to empower female entrepreneurs.
The program, which made its debut in January 2022, is designed to provide women “financial solutions for new construction and conversion projects with enhanced capital support and reduced initial franchise fees,” Wyndham said.
“Representation matters. Opening doors for traditionally underrepresented owners unlocks potential and possibility, and paves the way for others to follow,” Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Checchio.
“Women play a critical role in the hotel industry, and Women Own the Room is breaking down barriers to actively change the face of hotel ownership.”
“The program also offers members personalized operational support and establishes an inclusive community for networking and continuing education for women in hospitality.”
The Women Own the Room program has resulted in the opening of 10 hotels in the US in new destinations for such brands as Days Inn by Wyndham, Baymont by Wyndham and AmericInn by Wyndham.
