You Can Book a Stay at the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Resort
“Bachelor in Paradise” premiered this week, and fans who’ve found themselves wow’d each season by the show’s idyllic setting should know that they can actually book a stay for themselves at the Mexican resort where the series is filmed.
Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico, is just 40 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta, offering private, beachfront accommodations nestled into a lush, tropical hillside. Whether you’re looking for a romantic retreat with the amorous air of “Bachelor in Paradise” or simply a place that supports pure relaxation, you’ll find it here.
While you won’t be thrown together with a slew of singles in pursuit of drunken affairs and drama, you can take advantage of all the luxurious amenities and enticing activities that were available to the cast of the show.
From indulging in personal spa treatments, and lounging in private pools and Jacuzzis, to hiking or biking your way along lush jungle pathways while wildlife chatters overhead, potential pleasures abound, and bespoke activities can be arranged—you need only ask.
Go horseback riding through a triple-canopied jungle trail that opens onto the secluded beach, connect with nature and feel the pulse of Pacific waters breaking along the shore as you practice yoga in paradise, or, perhaps, sail out to spot whales and dolphins in the deep blue waters of Banderas Bay.
With the resort located just a mile from the vibrant surfing enclave, Sayulita, on the Riviera Nayarit, surfers will find themselves in a heaven all their own.
The eco-chic hotel, with no map and zero signage, offers 32 unique guest rooms, all intimately integrated with its natural surroundings.
Open-air guest rooms are housed in standalone, palapa-covered, teakwood huts, featuring canopied beds and private terraces. Interiors are outfitted with rustic-chic furnishings and décor, which incorporates local natural elements and handicrafts.
All guest villas and penthouses boast either an ocean, jungle or canyon view, with rates ranging between $165 and $495 per night, plus taxes and fees.
For more information, visit playa-escondida.com.
