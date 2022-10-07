You Can Enter to Win the Ultimate ‘Beercation’
October 07, 2022
Four Points by Sheraton, part of the Marriott family of brands, today announced the commencement of its search for an honorary Chief Brew Officer (C.B.O.), who will be selected to set off upon the ultimate "Beercation" around the United States next month.
The contest, Four Points said in a release, was inspired by the brand’s “Best Brews” program, and the trip is intended to highlight its signature guest experience of enjoying locally-brewed craft beers on tap at its hotels worldwide.
One lucky beer aficionado (plus one companion) will win the title and embark on this once-in-a-lifetime trip. The journey will begin at the Orlando Beer Festival on November 12, 2022, where the ale ambassador’s first assignment will be to select their favorite brewery to award the honorary "Four Points Stamp of Approval".
They’ll then continue on to two more beer-centric, “hoppin’” destinations to sample the Best Brews at the local Four Points hotel properties, and also to explore the cities' home-grown breweries and experience the regions’ beer-focused attractions. Participating cities include Boston, Charlotte, Chicago and Seattle, among others.
On top of all that, Four Points' C.B.O. will also have the opportunity to take a Level Two Cicerone Certification training course to learn more about the various qualities of different beers and how to identify them by taste, which will ultimately lend their honorary role a bit more credibility.
"We are excited to launch this special experience for our C.B.O. to discover the universal connectors that are travel and great beer," said Diane Mayer, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Classic Select Brands. "The Four Points Best Brews program transcends oceans, borders, and languages, allowing guests to kick back, relax and immerse themselves in each destination by enjoying a cold pint on tap from a local brewery. We are celebrating our newest hotels in beloved beer destinations and the lucky winner will get to travel the country while honing their beer-tasting skills."
Perks of the pseudo-position include:
— VIP tickets to the Orlando Beer Festival
— 3-day/2-night stay at Four Points by Sheraton Orlando International Drive
— 4-day/3-night stays at two additional Four Points by Sheraton properties in the U.S.
— Round-trip airfare and ground transportation for up to two people
— Access to a Level Two Cicerone Certification training course
Beer enthusiasts (21 and older) who are interested in nominating themselves for this unorthodox “employment” opportunity can submit their application by visiting FourPointsBestBrewsContest.com for a chance to win the coveted title of Four Points C.B.O., now through October 18, 2022. As part of your submission, you’ll need to explain why you believe you’re the best candidate to fill the role, with bonus points awarded for creativity.
