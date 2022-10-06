Your Dream Destination Wedding Awaits at Oasis Hotels & Resorts
Oasis Hotels & Resorts’ collection of five-star, all-inclusive resorts, each one situated on an enviable parcel of pristine white-sand beach within Cancun’s celebrated hotel zone, are the ideal locations to host the destination wedding and honeymoon of your dreams.
Occupying an idyllic portion of the Yucatan Peninsula’s coastline, this tropical Mexican Caribbean paradise is a world-class destination rooted in the area’s ancient Mayan heritage. The region also brings together the best of humanity’s past and present, offering easy access to a wide assortment of sophisticated modern-day delights.
Oasis has romantic packages available for guests looking to make the most of their wedding, honeymoon, engagement or vow renewal celebrations. Weddings can be legal ceremonies (i.e., a marriage contract that’s universally recognized); religious or non-denominational (there’s even a traditional Mayan ceremony on offer); or more symbolic in nature, performed as a solemn promise between partners.
The resorts cater to every couple’s desires and budget, whether they’re looking to throw an elaborate event with many friends and family members in attendance, or enjoy a more simple and intimate exchange of vows in one of the most glorious locations on Earth.
The company’s Atlanta-based O Weddings planning teams can coordinate customized, unforgettable destination weddings and vow renewal ceremonies for parties ranging from six (including the intended couple) all the way up to more than 60 people.
When it comes to selecting your décor, flowers, menus and more for the ceremony and reception, you can choose from a wide variety of existing event designs and themes. You may decide to customize a standard package, add various enhancements to an existing template, or communicate your own unique overall vision to Oasis’ dedicated wedding planners, who can make your dream a reality.
The U.S.-based team will coordinate with one of the resort’s dedicated on-site wedding planners, who will personally see that every detail of the couple’s wishes is carried out, taking the stress and confusion out of planning the event, so that you can just show up and focus on enjoying every moment your special day.
You won’t have to worry about whether the venue, decorators, florists, musicians, photographer, food and beverage vendors, honeymoon accommodations, etc. are following through as planned because Oasis’ specialists take care of all the arrangements.
The resort also offers a variety of gorgeous venues for ceremonies and receptions can be held, from powdery white-sand beaches and seaside gazebos to oceanfront or poolside terraces, ballrooms and even a chapel.
Plus, all guests celebrating their honeymoon or wedding anniversary at Oasis Hotels & Resorts receive the following special complimentary amenities (just be sure to request honeymoon or anniversary amenities when booking your reservation):
— Priority check-in with the hotel concierge.
— Tropical welcome cocktails upon arrival.
— Upgrades to best-available accommodation within the reserved room category at the time of check-in.
— A bottle of domestic sparkling wine and fruit plate in their room upon arrival.
— Special reservations for a romantic dinner, complete with a bottle of house wine.
For more information, visit oasisdestinationweddings.com.
