3 US Airports Were Forced to Ground Stop Due to Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon
The Carolinas has quite a Saturday afternoon.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed airspace and issued a ground stop at three airports in North and South Carolina on Saturday afternoon in order to "support the Department of Defense in a national security effort."
The balloon, which was first seen in Montana earlier in the week, was spotted in South Carolina, leading the FAA to issue the ground stop.
The ground stop lasted over an hour at Myrtle Beach International Airport, Charleston International Airport and Wilmington International Airport.
Flights to and from Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach International (MYR) and Charleston International (CHS) airports are resuming.— The FAA (@FAANews) February 4, 2023
Other airspace has been reopened.
Normal operations resuming.
The balloon was later shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday afternoon, U.S. officials told CBS News.
Videos were making the round on social media:
Just shot at it! View from my house in Myrtle. pic.twitter.com/85EZ3EDbYq— Ashlyn Preaux for SC 61 (@ashlynforsc) February 4, 2023
China confirmed the balloon was from Beijing and blew off course, however, they claim it is a civilian device that is "used for scientific research such as meteorology."
