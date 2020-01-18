Airlines Begin the Waiver Process as Storm Sweeps East
Virtually every major domestic airline has begun issuing travel waivers in the face of a major snowstorm sweeping across the Midwest, into the Ohio Valley and toward the east coast and New England.
Kansas City International Airport was briefly closed on Friday, and as of Noon on Saturday, airports to the east were beginning to be affected as Chicago O’Hare and Detroit-Metro have each seen 16 percent of their flights canceled or delayed.
Toronto Pearson has had 13 percent of flights canceled or delayed according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.com
The storm, a combination of snow, sleet and rain, is expected to reach the east coast and New England by late Saturday afternoon.
United, American, Delta, Southwest and JetBlue have all relaxed their change fees for dozens of large and regional airports alike.
That includes the I-95 corridor of Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, the New York metro area and Boston.
In the Midwest, airports in Chicago, Cleveland, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Moline, Ill., Peoria, Ill., and South Bend, Ind. have been affected, and airlines are waiving fees at those airports as well.
Check with your carrier to see what other destinations your respective airline will waive fees for.
