Airlines Issue Waivers as Winter Storm Impacts Travel in Northern Plains, Rockies
Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 10, 2019
A major winter storm is heading toward the northern Plains and Rockies Thursday and Friday, the second early-season system the region has faced in the last two weeks.
According to the Grand Forks Herald, winter storm warnings have been issued from Wyoming and Montana through western Nebraska, then eastward into the Dakotas to the Canadian border.
The winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds and near-blizzard conditions to the region, with the National Weather Service in North Dakota saying the system could become a “potentially historic October winter storm.”
Snow will continue today, with the heaviest snow over the northern Black Hills and portions of northwest South Dakota. Gusty winds will result in blowing and drifting snow. Wind chill values near zero tonight #sdwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/Ob9ODv4i0u— NWS Rapid City (@NWSRapidCity) October 10, 2019
Here are the latest forecast snow amounts for northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. #wywx #sdwx pic.twitter.com/rjsSmQnKUw— NWS Rapid City (@NWSRapidCity) October 9, 2019
While you were sleeping... This happened. SDDOT is out clearing roads but they are still pretty slick under the snow. Slow down and drive cautiously. Remember, we’re in South Dakota, snow season is just getting started. #Letitbegin #Slowdown #Buckleup pic.twitter.com/ZJw5IYzwJk— Perkins County Sheriff's Office (@PerkinsSheriff) October 10, 2019
As a result of the forecasted weather, Delta Air Lines has issued a travel advisory for cities in North and South Dakota ahead of the storm. The carrier is also waiving change fees to allow impacted passengers to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a penalty.
While Delta officials do not expect any significant impact on scheduled flights, the preemptive move will alleviate stress on customers flying to or from impacted airports. Other carriers such as American Airlines have also issued travel advisories for the early-season winter storm.
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS