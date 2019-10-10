Last updated: 10:33 AM ET, Thu October 10 2019

Airlines Issue Waivers as Winter Storm Impacts Travel in Northern Plains, Rockies

A major winter storm is heading toward the northern Plains and Rockies Thursday and Friday, the second early-season system the region has faced in the last two weeks.

According to the Grand Forks Herald, winter storm warnings have been issued from Wyoming and Montana through western Nebraska, then eastward into the Dakotas to the Canadian border.

The winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds and near-blizzard conditions to the region, with the National Weather Service in North Dakota saying the system could become a “potentially historic October winter storm.”

As a result of the forecasted weather, Delta Air Lines has issued a travel advisory for cities in North and South Dakota ahead of the storm. The carrier is also waiving change fees to allow impacted passengers to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a penalty.

While Delta officials do not expect any significant impact on scheduled flights, the preemptive move will alleviate stress on customers flying to or from impacted airports. Other carriers such as American Airlines have also issued travel advisories for the early-season winter storm.

