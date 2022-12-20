Last updated: 09:53 AM ET, Tue December 20 2022

Average Price of Gasoline Drops Again Ahead of Winter Holidays

Impacting Travel Donald Wood December 20, 2022

Woman filling up at the pump.
Woman filling up at the pump. (photo via sturti / E+)

As Americans prepare for the winter holiday travel period, data shows the average price of gasoline has continued to decline.

According to AAA Travel, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 12 cents since last week to $3.14, with around 20 states boasting averages below $3 per gallon. The current average is 54 cents less than a month ago and 16 cents less than last year.

The largest weekly decreases in the United States include Nevada (down 20 cents), Indiana (down 19 cents), Michigan (down 17 cents), Arizona (down 17 cents), Ohio (down 16 cents), Washington (down 16 cents) and Delaware (down 16 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets include Texas ($2.62), Oklahoma ($2.64), Arkansas ($2.69), Missouri ($2.71), Mississippi ($2.74), Tennessee ($2.75), Wisconsin ($2.75), Louisiana ($2.76), Georgia ($2.77) and Kansas ($2.78).

“The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that’s $50 less than the peak last Spring,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off.”

Earlier this month, AAA Travel found that 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home from December 23 to January 2, an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year. The 2022 totals are expected to be the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000.

As for air travel, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced travel volumes at airports across the United States are expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels, with the busiest days expected to be Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 30.

