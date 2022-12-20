Average Price of Gasoline Drops Again Ahead of Winter Holidays
Impacting Travel Donald Wood December 20, 2022
As Americans prepare for the winter holiday travel period, data shows the average price of gasoline has continued to decline.
According to AAA Travel, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 12 cents since last week to $3.14, with around 20 states boasting averages below $3 per gallon. The current average is 54 cents less than a month ago and 16 cents less than last year.
The largest weekly decreases in the United States include Nevada (down 20 cents), Indiana (down 19 cents), Michigan (down 17 cents), Arizona (down 17 cents), Ohio (down 16 cents), Washington (down 16 cents) and Delaware (down 16 cents).
The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets include Texas ($2.62), Oklahoma ($2.64), Arkansas ($2.69), Missouri ($2.71), Mississippi ($2.74), Tennessee ($2.75), Wisconsin ($2.75), Louisiana ($2.76), Georgia ($2.77) and Kansas ($2.78).
“The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that’s $50 less than the peak last Spring,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off.”
Earlier this month, AAA Travel found that 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home from December 23 to January 2, an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year. The 2022 totals are expected to be the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000.
As for air travel, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced travel volumes at airports across the United States are expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels, with the busiest days expected to be Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 30.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS