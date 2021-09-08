CDC Adds Jamaica and Other Countries to Level 4 Travel Advisory List
Impacting Travel Donald Wood September 08, 2021
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday that several countries have been downgraded on its travel advisory list due to a rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
According to Reuters.com, the CDC raised its travel advisory to “Level 4: Very High” for Brunei, Jamaica and Sri Lanka, with the Level 4 list now including around 80 destinations, including several U.S. territories.
The Level 4 travel advisory says Americans should avoid travel to the locations.
Several destinations were also upgraded from Level 4 to “Level 3: High,” including the Netherlands, Malta, Guinea-Bissau and the United Arab Emirates. The CDC urges unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to these locations.
Other countries were also downgraded to Level 3, such as Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Ghana, Grenada, Turks and Caicos Islands.
Australia was also demoted from “Leve1 1: Low” to “Level 2: Moderate.”
Last week, the CDC downgraded seven countries and territories from Level 3 to Level 4 due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, including Azerbaijan, Estonia, Guam, North Macedonia, Puerto Rico, Saint Lucia and Switzerland.
In August, The Bahamas, Haiti, Kosovo, Lebanon, Morocco and Sint Maarten were also added to the Level 4 list.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
For more information on Jamaica
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS