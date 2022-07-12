CDC Raises Risk Level for Four New Destinations
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz July 12, 2022
Four new destinations were raised to the Level 3 risk category by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on July 11 due to high numbers of COVID-19 infections.
The countries of Lebanon, Tunisia, Peru and Bolivia are now classified as Level 3 risks, joining over 100 other countries in the category. Of the four, Lebanon and Peru are also now classified as Level 3 risks by the U.S. State Department, as of July 11, though their individual advisories mainly warn of the risk of crime.
The CDC's Level 3 risk category classifies destinations that have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases worldwide; it’s currently the highest classification category for the CDC’s travel health notices, which urges travelers who aren’t up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations to avoid traveling to the Level 3 destinations.
There haven’t been any countries in the Level 4 risk category since April when the CDC removed the 90-some countries and territories from the category that urged travelers not to visit.
According to the new categorization system, a country will only be put under the Level 4 risk category in the event of the country’s healthcare infrastructure collapsing or the emergence of a worrisome new variant.
