Last updated: 12:04 PM ET, Tue July 12 2022

CDC Raises Risk Level for Four New Destinations

Lacey Pfalz July 12, 2022

El Djem, Tunisia.
The Roman amphitheater overlooks the city of El Djem, in Tunisia. (photo via Mindaugas Dulinskas / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Four new destinations were raised to the Level 3 risk category by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on July 11 due to high numbers of COVID-19 infections.

The countries of Lebanon, Tunisia, Peru and Bolivia are now classified as Level 3 risks, joining over 100 other countries in the category. Of the four, Lebanon and Peru are also now classified as Level 3 risks by the U.S. State Department, as of July 11, though their individual advisories mainly warn of the risk of crime.

The CDC's Level 3 risk category classifies destinations that have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases worldwide; it’s currently the highest classification category for the CDC’s travel health notices, which urges travelers who aren’t up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations to avoid traveling to the Level 3 destinations.

There haven’t been any countries in the Level 4 risk category since April when the CDC removed the 90-some countries and territories from the category that urged travelers not to visit.

According to the new categorization system, a country will only be put under the Level 4 risk category in the event of the country’s healthcare infrastructure collapsing or the emergence of a worrisome new variant.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
