CDC Says To Get Tested if You Traveled During Thanksgiving
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli November 30, 2020
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says if you traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday, get yourself tested for the coronavirus.
The agency is suggesting going for a test three to five days after returning home, and staying home seven full days even if you test negative. The CDC fears that holiday travel was going to boost an already big surge in the virus across the country.
Almost 1.2 million people traveled via airplane on Sunday, the biggest aviation day since early March for domestic airlines.
Despite improved sanitization at airports, WCNC in Charlotte noted that health officials have said travelers should assume they've been infected, urging people to get a COVID test.
If you choose not to get tested, the CDC said you should stay home for 14 full days.
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS