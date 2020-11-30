Last updated: 10:05 AM ET, Mon November 30 2020

CDC Says To Get Tested if You Traveled During Thanksgiving

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli November 30, 2020

Travelers waiting in security line
Travelers waiting in an airport security line (photo by Eric Bowman)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says if you traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday, get yourself tested for the coronavirus.

The agency is suggesting going for a test three to five days after returning home, and staying home seven full days even if you test negative. The CDC fears that holiday travel was going to boost an already big surge in the virus across the country.

Coronavirus Outbreak
Shoppers on Grafton Street. Dublin, Ireland (photo via jamegaw / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Woman working remotely in a tropical outdoor setting.

American Airlines Airbus A319 over Miami

Man in prison behind steel bars.

Almost 1.2 million people traveled via airplane on Sunday, the biggest aviation day since early March for domestic airlines.

Despite improved sanitization at airports, WCNC in Charlotte noted that health officials have said travelers should assume they've been infected, urging people to get a COVID test.

If you choose not to get tested, the CDC said you should stay home for 14 full days.

Rich Thomaselli
