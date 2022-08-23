Last updated: 11:26 AM ET, Tue August 23 2022

COVID-19 Travel Advisories Still Lingering Around the World

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli August 23, 2022

COVID-19 Test on mobile phone, negative COVID-19 test
Man checks COVID-19 test results on mobile phone. (photo via SDI Productions / Getty Images)

If you thought COVID-19 was on the decline, think again. It’s not, at least according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

While the virus might not be on the rise, it’s still lingering – to the point where the CDC says more than half of the world’s 235 destinations monitored by the government agency are still considered a Level 3, or high-risk, place to travel, according to CNN.

The CDC designations change weekly, of course, but only one nation – Namibia – fell off the Level 3 list this week. Level 3 destinations are defined as areas that have more than 100 positive cases of coronavirus per 100,000 residents for the previous 28-day period.

As of Monday, August 22, that Level 3 list features some heavily populated and well-traveled destinations, including:

—France

—Germany

—Greece

—Ireland

—Italy

—The Netherlands

—Norway

—Portugal

—Spain

—United Kingdom

—Brazil

—Canada

—Costa Rica

—Malaysia

—Mexico

—South Korea

—Thailand

—Turkey

According to CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, the world is now in "a phase in the pandemic where people need to make their own decisions based on their medical circumstances as well as their risk tolerance when it comes to contracting COVID-19.”

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

