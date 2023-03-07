FBI Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death of Woman on Cruise Ship
Impacting Travel Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood March 07, 2023
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has officially launched an investigation into the “suspicious” death of a woman on a Carnival Cruise Line ship in February.
According to CBS News, crew members working on Carnival Sunshine on February 27 responded to reports of an unresponsive female passenger as the vessel sailed from Charleston, South Carolina, to Nassau, Bahamas.
Medical staff onboard worked to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead on the ship, according to the FBI Columbia field office. Upon returning to Charleston on March 4, FBI officials searched the deceased passenger’s room for evidence.
FBI representatives said they have not disclosed the passenger's identity or the cause of death, as the case remains under investigation. As for the cruise line, a Carnival representative said it is “fully cooperating” with authorities.
“Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy,” the cruise line told CBS.
Earlier this week, Carnival announced it would expand its offerings in Galveston, Texas, with the addition of a fourth cruise ship in the Carnival Miracle.
The 2,200-guest vessel will join Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream and the new Excel-Class Carnival Jubilee in the Port of Galveston and offer longer sailings of nine, 10, 11 and even 12 days beginning in the fall of 2024 and continuing through spring 2025.
In addition, the cruise line celebrated National Margarita Day by announcing that premium Santo Tequilas from beloved celebrity chef Guy Fieri and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar are now available to guests fleetwide.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS