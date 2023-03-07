Last updated: 08:51 AM ET, Tue March 07 2023

FBI Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death of Woman on Cruise Ship

March 07, 2023

Carnival Sunshine
Carnival Sunshine. (photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has officially launched an investigation into the “suspicious” death of a woman on a Carnival Cruise Line ship in February.

According to CBS News, crew members working on Carnival Sunshine on February 27 responded to reports of an unresponsive female passenger as the vessel sailed from Charleston, South Carolina, to Nassau, Bahamas.

Medical staff onboard worked to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead on the ship, according to the FBI Columbia field office. Upon returning to Charleston on March 4, FBI officials searched the deceased passenger’s room for evidence.

FBI representatives said they have not disclosed the passenger's identity or the cause of death, as the case remains under investigation. As for the cruise line, a Carnival representative said it is “fully cooperating” with authorities.

“Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy,” the cruise line told CBS.

