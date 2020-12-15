Fewer Americans Plan To Travel This Holiday Season
Rich Thomaselli December 15, 2020
No matter which surveys and analyses you follow, one thing is for certain – fewer Americans are going to be traveling during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Both AAA Travel and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) predict that as many as two-thirds of Americans will end up staying at home as the coronavirus continues a surge of second-wave of positive tests across virtually the entire country.
AAA expects at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season, though it said as many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, a decline in travel of at least 29 percent.
“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations. That will not be the case this year,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. “Public health concerns, official guidance not to travel, and an overall decline in consumer sentiment have encouraged the vast majority of Americans to stay home for the holidays.”
The CDC has urged Americans not to travel for the holidays this year, warning that travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.
But not even a drop in prices will move travelers, AAA said.
“Typically, cheaper gas prices are an incentive for last minute trips, especially around the holidays. But the lower prices and less traffic aren’t driving decisions to hit the road. Americans are looking to the public health landscape, including COVID-19 case numbers, to make their travel decisions,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson.
A recent national survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association came to the same conclusion. The AHLA also shows that nearly two-thirds (69 percent) of Americans will not travel for Christmas.
“We understand the importance of following CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and support the government’s actions. However, with the dramatic decline in travel, hotels will face a harsh winter through no fault of our own,” Chip Rogers, President and CEO of AHLA said in a statement.
Rogers took the occasion to advocate for the passage of a second round of stimulus from the federal government.
“The hotel industry needs aid to survive until travel demand returns. Given this current environment, Congress cannot nor should not contemplate recess until a relief bill is passed now,” Rogers said. “Millions of Americans are out of work, and thousands of small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. We cannot afford to wait until the next Congress is sworn in for relief. We need help now.”
