Grenada Updates Testing Requirement
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz February 23, 2022
The Caribbean nation of Grenada has changed its testing requirement to allow travelers the ability to enter with a negative rapid antigen test result taken within 24 hours prior to arrival, in addition to PCR or NAAT tests.
Prior to the new rule, travelers had only two testing options, PCR tests or NAAT tests, which have a three-day window prior to arrival. Travelers who are fully vaccinated and present their negative test results will no longer have to undergo the 48-hour quarantine period.
Fully vaccinated travelers must present their vaccine cards, as well as their negative PCR or rapid antigen test results. Travelers must also fill out the Travel Health Declaration Form online, which can be downloaded and printed.
Upon entry, all vaccinated travelers will undergo a symptom review and temperature checks.
Unvaccinated travelers will have to quarantine for at most seven days after arrival. Unvaccinated travelers must complete the Health Declaration Form and book an approved accommodation in which to quarantine. On day five, they must take a PCR test at their own expense. If they receive a negative result, they can end quarantine. Fully vaccinated adults traveling with unvaccinated adults will be treated as unvaccinated.
Children twelve and older must provide their own proof of vaccination. Children under twelve traveling with fully vaccinated adults are considered fully vaccinated.
Masks are currently required in all public spaces throughout the islands of Grenada.
For more information on entry requirements for Grenada and worldwide, check out our interactive guide:
For information on Grenada’s entry requirements, attractions and more, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Grenada
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS