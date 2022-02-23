Last updated: 11:56 AM ET, Wed February 23 2022

Grenada Updates Testing Requirement

St. George's Harbor, Grenada.
St. George's Harbor, Grenada. (photo via iStock/Getty E+/Orietta Gaspari)

The Caribbean nation of Grenada has changed its testing requirement to allow travelers the ability to enter with a negative rapid antigen test result taken within 24 hours prior to arrival, in addition to PCR or NAAT tests.

Prior to the new rule, travelers had only two testing options, PCR tests or NAAT tests, which have a three-day window prior to arrival. Travelers who are fully vaccinated and present their negative test results will no longer have to undergo the 48-hour quarantine period.

Fully vaccinated travelers must present their vaccine cards, as well as their negative PCR or rapid antigen test results. Travelers must also fill out the Travel Health Declaration Form online, which can be downloaded and printed.

Upon entry, all vaccinated travelers will undergo a symptom review and temperature checks.

Unvaccinated travelers will have to quarantine for at most seven days after arrival. Unvaccinated travelers must complete the Health Declaration Form and book an approved accommodation in which to quarantine. On day five, they must take a PCR test at their own expense. If they receive a negative result, they can end quarantine. Fully vaccinated adults traveling with unvaccinated adults will be treated as unvaccinated.

Children twelve and older must provide their own proof of vaccination. Children under twelve traveling with fully vaccinated adults are considered fully vaccinated.

Masks are currently required in all public spaces throughout the islands of Grenada.

Lacey Pfalz
