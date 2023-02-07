Intrepid Travel Launches Appeal for Aid After Devastating Earthquake in Turkey and Syria
Intrepid Travel, the largest B-Corp travel company, promised to match AU$100,000 in donations through the Intrepid Foundation, launching an emergency appeal following the devastating earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey in partnership with the Australian Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.
The tour operator is also donating all profits from bookings made on trips in Turkey through April 30, 2023 to directly support emergency relief, aid and rescue efforts. The foundation will also cover the administration costs, ensuring all funds raised will go directly to aid. To donate, click here.
It also mentioned that upcoming departures to the affected area have not currently changed, though the tour operator will continue to assess the situation in the coming weeks.
According to a recent update by the Associated Press, the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked both countries earlier this week has seen the death toll rise to 5,000; in Turkey alone, some 8,000 people were rescued from the rubble of buildings, while 380,000 are reported to have taken shelter in hotels, government shelters or other public buildings.
“This earthquake has devastated communities across southeastern Türkiye and Syria. Most of us can only imagine the trauma of this scale of disaster but through supporting this appeal, we can help communities that need it the most by providing basic emergency first aid and items such as blankets and tents to help house families during the middle of winter,” said Biheng Zhang, General Manager of the Intrepid Foundation.
Intrepid Travel has a close history with Turkey, especially; it was the second country it offered trips to in 1990. Over the past ten years, it’s brought over 25,000 travelers across its thirty different tours visiting the country.
“Intrepid Travel was founded on the idea of using travel as a force for good and giving back to the places we visit,” said James Thornton, Intrepid CEO. “Matching donations and donating all profits from our trips in Türkiye is the least we can do for a country that has given so much to our travelers, and done so much for the Intrepid community. Our thoughts are with all of those who have lost loved ones and whose lives have been deeply impacted by this devastating earthquake.”
