Judge Blocks Government’s Effort to Stop Sabre-Farelogix Deal

Impacting Travel Sabre Travel Network Donald Wood April 09, 2020

Judge's mallet and the scales of justice.
PHOTO: Judge's mallet and the scales of justice. (photo courtesy of Michal Chodyra / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A federal judge has blocked an attempt by the United States government to stop the Sabre Corporation from purchasing Farelogix Inc. in a $360 million deal.

According to The Associated Press, U.S. District Court Judge Leonard Stark in Delaware ruled Tuesday the U.S. Justice Department did not provide enough evidence to prove the deal would have substantially reduced competition.

The two companies planned to provide information about airline tickets to travel agents.

The Justice Department filed the lawsuit last summer after it said Sabre made the deal to eliminate a competitor with better technology, which would lead to higher prices and less innovation.

As a result of Tuesday’s ruling, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim announced the government would analyze the decision and develop a plan before responding.

Judge Stark announced he did not consider the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the travel industry when reaching his decision. Sabre officials said they are still waiting on a decision from the U.K.’s antitrust regulator.

