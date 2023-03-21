Latest Safety Advice for Spring Holiday Travel to Jerusalem
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 21, 2023
Data shows that travelers should exercise increased caution when visiting Jerusalem during the Spring Break holiday travel period this year.
According to travel risk management service, Global Rescue, Jerusalem welcomes around 1.5 million international visitors each spring to honor the Passover, Ramadan and Easter holidays, with the total being a 55 percent increase compared to the city’s year-round population.
“Like any other place teeming with people, crowds can make it challenging to move around the city,” Global Rescue senior manager Kent Webber said. “There’s no avoiding large gatherings. They’re just part of the deal. Avoid them when you can, embrace them when you can’t, with caution.”
While Israel is a reasonably safe place to travel, the U.S. Department of State is telling American citizens to exercise increased caution due to terrorism and civil unrest.
To stay safe during the spiritual adventure, Jewish, Muslim and Christian travelers heading to the city’s holiest locations should follow the guidelines from Global Rescue to minimize risk and ensure an enjoyable journey.
—Visit popular attractions during off-peak hours to thwart would-be pickpockets. Harding Bush, senior manager of Security Operations at Global Rescue, advises travelers to wear clothing with zippered pockets or pockets on the inside, like a vest or a sport coat, that make it difficult to snatch a wallet. Also, leave that expensive watch back home. To foil identity thieves, travelers should hide things with their names, phone numbers and addresses on them. No exposed luggage tags.
—Monitor local activities. Exploring one of the most deeply divided and contested areas in the world during the spring holidays heightens tensions. “Violence can occur in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza without warning,” according to the U.S. Department of State. Escalating violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank has been reported in recent weeks. Travelers should register with their country's embassy and sign up for alerts and advisories. American citizens in Israel, for example, should join the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive emails and text messages from the United States Embassy in the event of emergencies in the area.
—Expect traffic and plan around it. Expect delays and, perhaps, the inability to access certain areas. Hiring a local professional driver will help streamline your adventures and get you around some of the congestion. "Driving a vehicle in a foreign country is a high-risk activity. Always hire a local driver who knows the area. Being unaware or confused by directions can bring you to a vulnerable location or make you an obvious target for attack,” said Bush.
—Stores and markets may not be fully operational, or open at all, during the holidays. Ask the staff at the hotel for a list and a map of these services and make sure they’re open. Local knowledge is the key here.
—Visitors should be respectful of these traditions and avoid behavior that may be seen as discourteous or, worse, profane. The influx of travelers in the city during this period is there for religious pilgrimage or faith-based tourism and their customs and practices abound.
