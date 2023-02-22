Latest Updates as Winter Storm Olive Impacts Travel
Impacting Travel Donald Wood February 22, 2023
Travelers preparing to take to the skies or hit the open roads should be aware that Winter Storm Olive is dumping heavy snow and ice all the way from the Rockies to parts of the Northeast United States.
According to Weather.com, the winter storm is already bringing snow and strong winds to the Rockies, Northern Plains and upper Midwest, with some areas expecting blizzard conditions.
Tons going on with this Winter Storm so it's your opportunity to ask me & @FeliciaCombsTWC your #QOTD.— Alex Wallace (@TWCAlexWallace) February 22, 2023
Send us any questions you have about this storm and we'll answer them on the @weatherchannel. pic.twitter.com/GPKiUIbjuB
Snowfall is expected to spread through the Northeast and New England late Wednesday night, while sleet and ice are forecasted for areas from Iowa into the southern Great Lakes and parts of the Northeast.
Major carriers in the U.S.—including American, Delta, Southwest and United—have issued travel advisories in response to the storm, allowing passengers to reschedule their flights without change fees.
Several major cities are being impacted by the storm waivers, including Boston, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Milwaukee, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Toronto.
What a storm! https://t.co/QquJkMJJjo pic.twitter.com/gRZW47C7uM— Jesse Ferrell (AccuWeather) (@WeatherMatrix) February 22, 2023
According to FlightAware.com, more than 1,400 flights within, into or out of the U.S. have been canceled and another 2,629 have been delayed, as of 1:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday. On Tuesday, over 4,900 flights were delayed.
Amtrak has not announced any changes to scheduled services.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS