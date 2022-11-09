Latest Updates on Travel Impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday as it makes landfall in the Bahamas before eventually turning toward Florida Wednesday night.
According to the National Hurricane Center, officials in Florida have issued hurricane warnings from the coast of the Volusia-Flagler county line south to Boca Raton, with President Biden issuing an emergency declaration for the state that opens up federal assistance for emergency response in 45 of the state’s 67 counties.
As of 7 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Nicole was around 60 miles northeast of Great Abaco Island, Bahamas, and 240 miles east of West Palm Beach with sustained winds of around 70 miles per hour. The winds will remain stronger to the north of the state, but Central Florida will also feel tropical storm-force effects.
4 am EST Wednesday, November 9 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Nicole. https://t.co/6UFDSTLRPL pic.twitter.com/E3XZHrVZvy— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 9, 2022
The latest path projection from the National Hurricane Center predicts landfall between Boca Raton and the Brevard-Indian River county line as a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph sustained winds and 90 mph gusts. The storm’s center could make it into the Gulf of Mexico north of Tampa before shifting north and making a second landfall south of Tallahassee late Thursday and then moving into the southern states.
Airlines and airports in the U.S. are already altering plans ahead of the storm’s arrival, with Orlando International Airport announcing it would close to all commercial flights from 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday.
Palm Beach halted operations mid-morning on Wednesday and has not announced a reopening time, while Melbourne Orlando International Airport is also closing to commercial air traffic at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
American Airlines has issued 20 travel alerts for airports expected to be impacted by the storm, including Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers, Florida; George Town and Freeport, Bahamas; Savannah, Georgia; Providenciales, Turks and Caicos; and more.
Delta, Southwest, United and other airlines serving areas of Florida expected to be impacted by the storm have also started issuing waivers and waiving change fees.
The cruise industry is also bracing for impact, as the Port of Jacksonville and Port Canaveral are preparing to close temporarily on Wednesday, impacting scheduled voyages for Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line.
Walt Disney World Resort announced its water parks and miniature golf courses would close on Thursday as the storm impacts the states, with additional operational changes possible if the storm's path changes.
Nicole also forced Amtrak to temporarily adjust service on select routes through Friday as a safety precaution for customers and employees.
VISIT FLORIDA also activated the Emergency Accommodations Module on Expedia.com to provide real-time hotel and lodging availability for impacted Floridians and visitors throughout the state.
