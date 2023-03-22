Miami Beach Removes Weekend Curfew for Spring Break Travelers
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli March 22, 2023
The city of Miami Beach has become the poster child for spring break gone bad.
The Miami Beach City Commission is cracking down on spring break after the shooting death of two people in two separate incidents, although it did lift the curfew it enacted a week ago.
Police said there were little to no incidents this past weekend after the midnight curfew of the last two weeks.
The Commission may have lifted the ban on kids going out to the bars late at night, but it did keep the curfew on liquor store sales at 6 p.m.
This weekend is the Ultra Music Festival, which will no doubt draw a massive crowd. We wonder, did that play a role in the decision to lift the curfew?
However, two of the commissioners said in the latest meeting that they believe the violence is over and that the third weekend of spring break, which just passed, is usually the pinnacle of the problems. They felt it was unfair to punish any future Spring Breakers who come to Miami Beach.
If needed though, the city manager can make an emergency curfew.
This is the second straight year that the city has had deadly shootings amid the popular spring break travel period.
