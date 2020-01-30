Last updated: 02:42 PM ET, Thu January 30 2020

MSC Cancels Three China Cruises Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Impacting Travel Claudette Covey January 30, 2020

Cruise ships, Shanghai, China
PHOTO: Cruise ships in Shanghai, China. (photo via silkwayrain/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Due to coronavirus concerns, MSC Cruises canceled MSC Splendida’s three upcoming four- and five-day itineraries departing from Shanghai to Japan and will instead reposition the ship to Singapore, where it will commence on its 27-night “Grand Voyage” itinerary to the Middle East and Europe on Feb. 14.

The sailings were slated for Feb. 1, 5 and 9.

“The decision to reposition the ship from Shanghai to Singapore has been taken in the best interests of the safety and wellbeing for our passengers and crew, as was the decision to cancel our next three scheduled sailings from China,” said MSC Cruises CEO Gianni Onorato.

Because the port of embarkation for the “Grand Voyage” was moved from Shanghai to Singapore, MSC had to cancel calls at Hong Kong and Naha, Japan.

It will now add four additional ports to the itinerary, including Langkawi, Penang and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. The itinerary, which will sail roundtrip from Singapore, will also call at Bangkok.

Guests with excursions to Naha and Hong Kong will be refunded on board. Those booked on outbound flights to Asia “will need to contact their airline or travel agent for a refund or possible re-protection to Singapore,” MSC said.

MSC Splendida will dock in Singapore Feb. 13, and guests will be able to board at 6 p.m. The ship is scheduled to depart Singapore on Feb. 15 at 11 p.m.

