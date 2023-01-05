Northstar Travel Group Announces Major Leadership Changes
Northstar Travel Group announced Jason Young as the company’s new CEO, succeeding Thomas Kemp, who will transition to the role of Chairman.
Young excelled as a leader in the digital transformation of the media industry, and will now bring his over 30 years of experience to drive Northstar’s product innovation around new advertising platforms and data led media.
The new CEO assumed the role on January 1 after spending his last several years working as president of Chicory, a contextual commerce media company facing the consumer-packaged goods industry.
“I am honored to join the team at Northstar,” Young said. “At a time of significant evolution in the media and digital ecosystem, Northstar’s market leading brands and unparalleled content/data footprint provide essential benefits to the audience and for its travel marketing partners.”
“I look forward to working with this amazing team and driving the next stage of strategic growth,” Young continued.
Young succeeds Kemp, who held the roles of Chairman and CEO since 2009.
“We are thrilled to have Jason join Northstar as our new CEO to lead the company in our next strategic transformation as a content, marketing services, event and data company,” Kemp said. “I have known Jason for over 20 years as a visionary leader integrating data and technology into solutions for media companies and their clients.”
In addition, Northstar’s Travel Group President Bob Sullivan is being promoted to Chief Commercial Officer.
“I am excited about the passion, experience and skills Jason brings into the business and am eager to work with him to unlock even more value for our customers and partners,” Sullivan said. “I could not be more excited about the opportunity ahead for Northstar.”
