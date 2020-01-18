Last updated: 02:18 PM ET, Sat January 18 2020

One Dead, One Injured in Ski Resort Avalanche

Rich Thomaselli January 18, 2020

Lake Tahoe in winter
Authorities are still trying to determine what caused an avalanche at a popular Lake Tahoe ski resort that killed one man and seriously injured another.

The incident at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in California happened Friday at about 10:15 a.m.

Alpine Meadows’ steep terrain coupled with heavy bursts of snow has caused deadly avalanches before. The area where the avalanche happened is for only the most skilled skiers.

“At this point there’s no reason to believe that any other area of the resort or Alpine Meadows is in jeopardy,” said Sgt. Mike Powers of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“The entire Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team, including all of the first responders, extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” the resort said in a statement. “We are working closely with the families of all the affected individuals to ensure their continued care.”

According to the Sacramento Bee, the avalanche came Friday after mountain forecasters warned of unstable hillsides following a heavy snowstorm.

Rich Thomaselli
