Last updated: 01:32 PM ET, Sun December 01 2019

Shooting Near New Orleans' French Quarter Leaves 11 Injured

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli December 01, 2019

Spotlight on New Orleans featuring Jazz Fest
PHOTO: New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the city on Sunday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that took place in the early-morning hours Sunday near the city’s famous French Quarter, leaving 11 people injured.

Two of the wounded are in critical condition.

MORE Impacting Travel
Guayaquil, Ecuador

gallery icon Recapping the US State Department's November Travel...

Ground crew deicing aircraft

Thanksgiving Weekend Travelers Face Potential Weather...

plane, snow, weather

Airlines Waive Change Fees and Latest Updates on Stormy...

The incident took place at 3:21 a.m. on Canal Street, just steps from Bourbon Street and the Quarter – one of the most visible and highly populated areas of any tourist destination in the country, even at that hour.

“At about 3:21 a.m., NOPD officers near the location reported hearing gunfire. Upon arrival to the scene, officers discovered multiple individuals had been struck by gunfire. No officers were reported injured,” New Orleans police said in a statement. “Ten of the 11 total victims, two of which were reported to be in critical condition, were transported to local medical facilities for treatment. One victim was a walk-in at a local hospital. No further details are available as to their respective statuses at this time.”

Louisiana State Police and federal officers are assisting NOPD in response and investigation, though no arrests have been made yet.

Police noted that they already had a heavy presence in the area, in part because the French Quarter is usually well-patrolled and in part because of a late college football game played at the nearby Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eight District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

For more information on New Orleans

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Guayaquil, Ecuador

gallery icon Recapping the US State Department's November Travel...

Thanksgiving Weekend Travelers Face Potential Weather Nightmare

Airlines Waive Change Fees and Latest Updates on Stormy Weather Impacting Thanksgiving Travel

Stormy Weather to Impact Travel During Thanksgiving Holiday Period

Heavy Flooding in Venice Forces Cruise Ships to Re-Route

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS