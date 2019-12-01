Shooting Near New Orleans' French Quarter Leaves 11 Injured
The New Orleans Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that took place in the early-morning hours Sunday near the city’s famous French Quarter, leaving 11 people injured.
Two of the wounded are in critical condition.
The incident took place at 3:21 a.m. on Canal Street, just steps from Bourbon Street and the Quarter – one of the most visible and highly populated areas of any tourist destination in the country, even at that hour.
“At about 3:21 a.m., NOPD officers near the location reported hearing gunfire. Upon arrival to the scene, officers discovered multiple individuals had been struck by gunfire. No officers were reported injured,” New Orleans police said in a statement. “Ten of the 11 total victims, two of which were reported to be in critical condition, were transported to local medical facilities for treatment. One victim was a walk-in at a local hospital. No further details are available as to their respective statuses at this time.”
Louisiana State Police and federal officers are assisting NOPD in response and investigation, though no arrests have been made yet.
Police noted that they already had a heavy presence in the area, in part because the French Quarter is usually well-patrolled and in part because of a late college football game played at the nearby Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eight District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
