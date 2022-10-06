State Department Issues Updated Travel Advisories for Popular Destinations
The United States Department of State issued updated travel advisories for over 100 countries, including several major tourism destinations.
According to the State Department’s official website, Americans are being warned not to travel to four countries now tagged with the Level 4 designation due to a greater likelihood of life-threatening risks, including Russia, Central African Republic, Burkina Faso and Belarus.
U.S. travelers are advised to reconsider their trips to countries labeled at Level 3, including Jamaica, Japan, Hong Kong, Peru and Saudi Arabia, with the remaining advisory adjustments on Levels 1 and 2.
The State Department also added a Level 2 travel distinction to several popular countries for travel, advising Americans to exercise increased caution due to heightened risks to safety and security, including Belize, France and Italy.
The updated warning for Italy tells U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution due to terrorism, with the State Department saying that “terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks” in the country.
As for France, the nation was moved to Level 2 due to “terrorism and civil unrest.” In addition to warning of possible terrorist attacks, government officials said “demonstrations in Paris and other major cities continue in France and are expected to continue in the coming weeks. Property damage, including looting and arson, in populated tourist areas has occurred with reckless disregard for public safety.”
Americans traveling to Belize are being asked to exercise increased caution due to crime, such as sexual assault, home invasions, armed robberies and murder, as they are common even during “daylight hours and in tourist areas.”
