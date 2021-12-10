Supply Chain Disruptions Are Impacting 86% of US Hotels
Impacting Travel Laurie Baratti December 10, 2021
According to the results of a new survey conducted by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), the current global supply chain situation is impacting operations for nearly nine out of ten hotels, and negatively influencing their business revenues.
Eighty-six percent of the AHLA member hotels that participated in the study reported that supply chain disruptions are having a “moderate” to “significant” impact on their operations. Over half (52 percent) of respondents also said that the problem has worsened over the past three months and 74 percent said that supply chain issues are negatively impacting their business revenue.
The operational impact could prove detrimental for employment numbers, which Chip Rogers, President and CEO of AHLA, said underscores the need for targeted federal financial relief for hotel employees in the form of the Save Hotel Jobs Act.
“Hotels have a complex supply chain that requires regular procurement of a wide range of goods and services each day. And, whether it’s production backups or shipping delays, supply chain disruptions are compounding hotels’ existing problems and increasing operating costs during an already tough time,” said Rogers. “This survey highlights just how widespread these challenges are for hoteliers. That’s why now is the time for Congress to pass the Save Hotel Jobs Act, so hotel employees can get the relief they need during these difficult times.”
Survey participants indicated that they don’t expect the supply chain disruptions will be resolved any time soon. Close to half (46 percent) of them said that they expect the disruptions to last somewhere between six months and an entire year, while 36 percent said they expect the shipping crisis to continue for more than a year.
Some other key survey findings include:
Percentage of hotels experiencing a lack of availability for:
— Linens and other soft goods: 85 percent
— Food and beverage supplies: 76 percent
— Day-to-day cleaning and housekeeping supplies: 72 percent
Percentage of hotels experiencing increased costs for:
— Day-to-day cleaning and housekeeping supplies: 79 percent
— Linens and other soft goods: 77 percent
— Food and beverage supplies: 77 percent
