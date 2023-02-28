Traveler Caught at Airport Security Checkpoint With Assault Rifle, Fake Marshal ID
Impacting Travel Donald Wood February 28, 2023
The United States Department of Justice announced federal charges for a New Jersey man who allegedly attempted to bring several guns and other illegal items onto a domestic flight in December.
According to the Justice Department’s official website, 42-year-old Seretse Clouden of Bergen County, New Jersey, went through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport when the items were discovered.
As Clouden went through security before his scheduled flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, TSA agents found two .40 caliber Glock magazines and a ballistic vest with the words “Deputy Marshal” on it.
When officers investigated Clouden’s checked baggage, they discovered a .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun, a .308 caliber DPMS Panther Arms rifle and a 5.56 caliber AR-15 rifle. In addition, agents found an expandable baton, a spring-loaded knife and a taser.
“It's absolutely not acceptable for firearms to be anywhere near checkpoints,” TSA spokesperson R. Carter Langston told CBS News. “There is a legally permissible way to bring firearms in checked baggage, but you have to be legally able to carry a firearm in your jurisdiction, declare it with the airline and pack it properly in a hard-sided and locked case.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) revealed that Clouden also had forged identification documents, including U.S. Marshal credentials and a U.S. Marshal badge.
Clouden has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of fraudulent possession of an identification document and authentication feature of the U.S., according to the Justice Department.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on New Jersey
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS