US Adds UK and Ireland to European Travel Suspension
Impacting Travel Laurie Baratti March 14, 2020
According to new intel coming out of the White House, President Trump will be extending the previously announced 30-day suspension of travel from Europe into the U.S. to now include Ireland and the United Kingdom (U.K.).
Originally, President Trump had exempted the U.K. and Ireland from the ban on travelers originating from 26 European countries, which took effect at 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
U.S. officials reportedly told Reuters that the announcement would be forthcoming later today and BBC News revealed that the expanded measure is to take effect on March 16, 2020.
Reuters reported that, in Britain, over 800 people have thus far tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, with more than 20 severe cases having proved fatal.
For more information on England, Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS